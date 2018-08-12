Core played only 13 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in the Bengals' preseason opener, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

While the Bengals coaching staff didn't state that Core was behind his competition for the last wide receiver spots, he received fewer snaps than all of those he's competing against, including Josh Malone, Auden Tate and even Alex Erickson.

