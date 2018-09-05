Bengals' Cody Core: No practice Wednesday
Core (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Core missed the final three games of the preseason tending to a back injury. The receiver will need to get back on the field either Thursday or Friday to have any chance of suiting up for Sunday's season opener against the Colts.
