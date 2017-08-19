Play

Core (ankle) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Core exited the preseason opener with an ankle injury and needed crutches to move about afterward. The severity of his situation still isn't clear, though, so it's hard to say if he should be ready to go for the third preseason game.

