Core (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Core saw limited snaps in the preseason opener before going down with an undisclosed injury that has kept him sidelined since. His roster spot is certainly in jeopardy now, and in his absence, Josh Malone and Auden Tate are expected to continue getting extra reps at receiver.

