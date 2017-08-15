Play

Core is dealing with an ankle injury, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Core was spotted with a wrapped ankle and crutches alongside his locker following Friday's preseason game. Per the 23-year-old wideout, he'll be okay. The team will likely take precautionary steps as the preseason continues on, but the injury doesn't appear to be too serious at the given point in time.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories