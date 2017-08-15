Bengals' Cody Core: Nursing ankle injury
Core is dealing with an ankle injury, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Core was spotted with a wrapped ankle and crutches alongside his locker following Friday's preseason game. Per the 23-year-old wideout, he'll be okay. The team will likely take precautionary steps as the preseason continues on, but the injury doesn't appear to be too serious at the given point in time.
