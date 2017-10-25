Bengals' Cody Core: Nursing concussion
Core sat out of Wednesday's practice with a concussion, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Because Core isn't an every-down player, it's difficult to say when this injury occurred, but it was likely against the Steelers in Week 7. He's been targeted just four times this campaign and has yet to haul in a reception through six games, even though he snagged 17 receptions in eight games last season.
