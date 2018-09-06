Bengals' Cody Core: Participates in practice Thursday
Core (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Core missed several weeks of the preseason due to a lingering back injury, but appears to be nearing recovery as Week 1 approaches. If Core is able to practice in full again Friday, the third-year wideout will have a small chance of suiting up for Sunday's season-opener against the Colts.
