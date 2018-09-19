Bengals' Cody Core: Practices in full
Core (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Core has logged his first full participation in practice since training camp. The 24-year-old depth piece will work towards playing against the Panthers on Sunday, where he's likely to see most of his snaps on special teams.
