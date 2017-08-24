Bengals' Cody Core: Returns to practice
Core (ankle) was back in pads for Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.
Core was sidelined for the Bengals most recent preseason matchup against the Chiefs. However, he appears to be recovered from the ankle injury that was holding him back. He is looking a bigger role with the team, so more practice time will be advantageous for his chances. Still, a depth receiver and a special teams' role figure to be his most likely destination.
