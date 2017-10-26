Bengals' Cody Core: Sits out practice Thursday
Core (concussion) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Core remains in the concussion protocol and has yet to practice this week, so unless he exhibits significant improvement in the next couple of days, it's likely he'll be included among the Bengals' inactives Sunday against the Colts. A depth receiver for the Bengals, Core has logged more snaps on special teams (102) than offense (63) this season, so his expected absence would go largely unnoticed in the fantasy realm.
