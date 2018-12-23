Core will enter the starting lineup Sunday against the Browns, replacing the injured Tyler Boyd (knee), Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Already missing top wideout A.J. Green (foot) and top tight end Tyler Eifert (ankle) for many weeks now, the putrid Cincinnati passing attack will take an even greater hit with Boyd joining the wounded ranks. Core and John Ross will thus form the Bengals' starting receiver duo, though both represent shaky fantasy plays in Week 16 lineups. Expect the Bengals to lean heavily on lead running back Joe Mixon early and often unless the game script forces the team to enter catch-up mode and throw more frequently.