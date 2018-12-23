Bengals' Cody Core: Starting for injured Boyd
Core will enter the starting lineup Sunday against the Browns, replacing the injured Tyler Boyd (knee), Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Already missing top wideout A.J. Green (foot) and top tight end Tyler Eifert (ankle) for many weeks now, the putrid Cincinnati passing attack will take an even greater hit with Boyd joining the wounded ranks. Core and John Ross will thus form the Bengals' starting receiver duo, though both represent shaky fantasy plays in Week 16 lineups. Expect the Bengals to lean heavily on lead running back Joe Mixon early and often unless the game script forces the team to enter catch-up mode and throw more frequently.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...