Core was the targeted wide receiver on the Bengals' final play in their loss to the Ravens on Sunday, and was unable to come up with the catch on the fourth-and-3 play.

Overall Core got 34 offensive snaps, but didn't have a catch on either of his two targets. That's twice now he's had relatively high-profile drops in games that the Bengals lost - he also had a big drop on third down in a game against the Steelers earlier.