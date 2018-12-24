Core caught two of three targets, accumulating a season-high 36 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland.

The third-year receiver out of Ole Miss has garnered multiple targets in seven straight games, but he's posted a convincingly inefficient catch rate of 50 percent during that span (with fewer than 20 receiving YPG). His involvement has vamped up substantially of late, playing 36.8 offensive snaps per game over Cincinnati's past five contests, compared to 11.4 snaps per game between Week 5 and 10. In the regular season finale Sunday afternoon, Core will face a Steelers defense that allowed 229 receiving yards and one touchdown to opposing wideouts in its Week 16 matchup against New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories