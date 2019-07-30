Core is working as the No. 2 receiver while A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (hamstring) recover from injuries, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

Ross is expected to miss at least a couple weeks of practice, and Green appears no better than questionable for Week 1. The Bengals badly need someone to step up alongside Tyler Boyd, who was their only reliable pass catcher after Green suffered a season-ending toe injury last year. A 2016 sixth-round pick, Core has caught 30 of 59 targets for 360 yards (6.1 YPT) and one touchdown in 35 career games, playing nearly as many snaps on special teams (465) as on offense (636). He hasn't provided much cause for optimism, but the opportunities at least will be there this summer.