Ford suffered a concussion during practice Sunday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ford is now in the league's concussion protocols and will remain sidelined until he can make his way through them. The Oklahoma product joined the Bengals in March as a free agent, after he spent the 2022 season with the Cardinals. The 26-year-old was working to make the team as a reserve on the offensive line, but now he'll focus on getting healthy.