Ford (undisclosed) didn't play in Monday's preseason game against Washington due to an injury, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Per Jay Morrison of SI.com, head coach Zac Taylor said after the contest that Ford would have played Monday if it had been a regular-season matchup, so the offensive lineman's injury doesn't appear to be a major concern. It remains to be seen, however, if he'll suit up for the Bengals' final exhibition game Saturday against Indianapolis.