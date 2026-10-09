Young (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

A knee injury prevented the rookie fourth-rounder from playing against the Jaguars in Week 4, a game that saw both star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee HIggins (groin) sustain injuries. Chase and Higgins were both full participants in Friday's practice and are also listed as questionable, so if Young is cleared to play against Miami, then he would be in line for a larger workload if one or both of Chase and Higgins cannot suit up.