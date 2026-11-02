Young went without a target while playing 19 of the Bengals' 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-36 overtime win over the Titans.

Though quarterback Joe Burrow set season highs in passing yards (462) and passing touchdowns (five), Young didn't see any involvement while the targets were highly concentrated among Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown. The fourth-round pick out of Georgia has held a bit role so far during his rookie season, recording two catches for nine yards on two targets through five appearances.