Young (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Young was unable to play against the Jaguars this past Sunday due to a knee injury that he picked up against the Steelers in Week 3. He's opened the week with a limited session, and if he can upgrade to a full practice participant over the next two days, then the rookie fourth-rounder would be in line to return against the Dolphins this Sunday. Young's availability would be even more crucial if one or both of Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) or Tee Higgins (groin) were unable to play against Miami.