Young brought in one of three targets for nine yards in the Bengals' 30-13 preseason win over the Eagles on Friday.

The rookie fourth-round pick was quieter than during his first two preseason games, when he'd posted a 5-76-1 line on 12 targets. However, Young's roster spot is essentially locked in, and he opened the game with the first-team offense. The Georgia product has plenty of potential in a Joe Burrow-helmed offense, although top two wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will naturally command plenty of the prolific quarterback's attention most weeks.