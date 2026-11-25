Young caught one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown during Monday night's 22-20 loss to the Commanders.

Young reeled in his first pass since Week 3, and he notched his first career touchdown in the process. The wide receiver connected with quarterback Joe Burrow for a four-yard score in the third quarter, momentarily providing Cincinnati with a 17-10 lead. Young's 22 offensive snaps ranked third at his position behind Ja'Marr Chase (56) and Tee Higgins (56) while ahead of Dohnte Meyers (21), but Young may revert to a smaller role on offense with Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on track to return in Week 12.