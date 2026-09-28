Young (knee) is not expected to play in Week 4 against the Jaguars, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Young suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers, and he was forced to miss the remainder of the contest. Head coach Zac Taylor provided an update Monday, explaining the wide receiver isn't dealing with a long-term injury, but he will be sidelined for at least one game. The Bengals are expected reevaluate the injury after Week 4 and then determine the next steps for Young.