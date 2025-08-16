Volson has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Commanders due to a shoulder injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Volson suffered the injury during Friday's training camp practice, and head coach Zach Taylor told reporters that the 2022 fourth-rounder's timeline for a return is unknown. Cody Ford, Jaxson Kirkland and Andrew Stueber should see more snaps at offensive guard Monday due to Volson's injury.