Volson has won the Bengals' starting left guard job to begin the season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. "He ascended the whole training camp period. He played well, practiced well," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "He continually got better. He showed the things we want to see from a starting guard for us. He's tough, he's physical, he's dependable ... He's earned that job."

Volson was the Bengals' fourth-round pick in this year's draft, and he beat out last year's starter and second-round pick Jackson Carman for the job. The Steelers will almost certainly test him early in Week 1 as a potential weak point in the pass protection scheme for Joe Burrow.