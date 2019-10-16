Glenn (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol and return to practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glenn has been sidelined since mid-August due to the concussion, but he's now primed to make his season debut Week 7. The 30-year-old started 13 games for the Bengals last season and is expected to slot into the starting role at left tackle.

