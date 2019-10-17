Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Disciplinary issues surface
Glenn did not practice Thursday for internal disciplinary reasons, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Glenn practiced in full Wednesday and cleared the concussion protocol. He's now dealing with non-injury related issues that could cause his time in Cincinnati to come to an end, per Dehner Jr. If the 30-year-old veteran indeed ultimately parts ways with the Bengals, he possesses the skills to land a role elsewhere in the league.
