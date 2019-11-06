Glenn (concussion) participated fully in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Glenn cleared the league's concussion protocol back on Oct. 16, but he has yet to take the field after being suspended one game for disciplinary purposes. It remains to be seen whether he'll be on the field this Sunday. If Glenn is inactive, expect Andre Smith to line up at left tackle in his place.

