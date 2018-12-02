Glenn (back) is inactive Sunday against Denver.

While Glenn has been on the shelf, Cedric Ogbuehi has been filling in at left tackle. That won't be the case Sunday, however, as Ogbuehi has landed on the inactive list in what appears to be a healthy scratch. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals will instead start Clint Boling at the position, with Andre Smith on hand to serve in a backup capacity.

