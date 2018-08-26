Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Injures shoulder against Bills
Glenn injured his shoulder in Sunday's preseason contest against the Bills and will not return, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Glenn was acquired by the Bengals this offseason in an effort to shore up their offensive line. The veteran played through a foot injury for almost the entirety of last season, so there will be hope that this new shoulder ailment is not something that will linger into the regular season. If Glenn is forced to miss time, expect Jake Fisher to assume a starting role at offensive tackle.
