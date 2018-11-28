Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Missing Wednesday's practice
Glenn (back) is out for Wednesday's practice, as is backup Jake Fisher, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Myles Garrett had a field day against Cedric Ogbuehi, who had to fill in at left tackle last week. The bad news for the Bengals is that they now get to face Von Miller and Bradley Chubb with potentially the same left tackle problem.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...