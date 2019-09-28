Glenn (concussion) has not been cleared yet to play and will miss Monday's matchup with the Steelers as a result, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Glenn's absence will mark his fourth straight to start the season while he waits to get cleared from the league's concussion protocol. He did log limited practices this week, so he appears to be nearing a return. Still, he will have to wait until Week 5 for a potential debut.