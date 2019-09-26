Play

Glenn (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Glenn's limited session Thursday is his first practice participation in six weeks, according to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. The starting left tackle appears to be progressing in his recovery, but he'll need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. Glenn's final step will be to receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist.

