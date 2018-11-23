Glenn (back) was a non-participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn suffered a back injury in Week 11 against the Ravens and has not practiced leading up to Week 12. The fact that Glenn was unable to practice Friday puts his status for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Expect an official call from the Bengals on Glenn's availability leading up to the game Sunday.