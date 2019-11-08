Play

Glenn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Glenn cleared the concussion protocol Oct. 16, but he still hasn't seen the field after receiving a one-game disciplinary suspension. The 30-year-old's status with the team may still be on rocky ground given he's listed as questionable despite practicing fully this week.

