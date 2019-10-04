Play

Glenn (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glenn has yet to clear the concussion protocol and will miss his fifth straight game to begin the season. The 30-year-old worked as a limited participant last week but regressed to not practicing this week.

