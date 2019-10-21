Glenn (suspension) will return to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Rams, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn was initially suspended one game by the Bengals for internal issues, but it doesn't look like his long-term standing with the team will be affected. He's expected to start at left tackle for Sunday's game against the Rams.

