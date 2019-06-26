Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Returning to left tackle
Glenn is expected to move back to left tackle with Jonah Williams (shoulder) headed for season-ending surgery, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The addition of Williams, the team's first-round pick, was expected to provide a huge boost for the Bengals offensive line while allowing the 29-year-old Glenn to move to an interior spot. However, with Williams now out of the mix for the entire 2019 campaign, Glenn will be pressed back into action at his former position.
