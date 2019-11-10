Play

Glenn (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glenn still has yet to retake the field since being suspended one game for disciplinary purposes, despite having cleared the concussion protocol Oct. 16. As long as Glenn is unable to go, expect Andre Smith to draw the start at left tackle.

