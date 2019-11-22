Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Glenn will start at left tackle against the Steelers on Sunday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glenn has cleared the league's concussion protocol and resumed participating in full-contact practices, putting him on track to make his 2019 debut against the Steelers on Sunday. Left tackle has been an area of weakness for Cincinnati's offense, so Glenn's presence could provide a much-needed boost against Pittsburgh's stout defense.