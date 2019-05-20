Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Switching positions
Glenn (ankle) said Monday that he's expected move to left guard, while rookie Jonah Williams takes over at left tackle, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Glenn was solid for the Bengals last season, starting in 13 games for the team at left tackle. With Jonah Williams drafted 11th overall by the team in the 2019 Draft, the move was inevitable. With both Glenn and Williams on the line, it should vastly improve the unit in 2019.
