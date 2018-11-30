Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Unlikely to play Sunday
Glenn (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Glenn was a non-participant at practice throughout the week after missing last Sunday's game, so even the doubtful tag seems a bit optimistic. Cedric Ogbuehi is slated for another start at left tackle, assuming Glenn is ultimately inactive.
