Glenn (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn was a non-participant at practice throughout the week after missing last Sunday's game, so even the doubtful tag seems a bit optimistic. Cedric Ogbuehi is slated for another start at left tackle, assuming Glenn is ultimately inactive.

