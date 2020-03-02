Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Will be traded or cut
The Bengals are seeking trade partners for Glenn, and they will cut him if they can't find a deal, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals would save $9.5 million against the salary cap by cutting Glenn, but they're first searching for some additional compensation in form of a trade. Glenn missed the first 11 games with a concussion, and he was suspended for a game as well. However, he started five of the last six games, and he could add depth to an offensive front in 2020.
