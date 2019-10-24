Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Won't play versus Rams
Glenn (coach's decision) won't suit up against the Rams on Sunday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Glenn appears on the Bengals' injury report with a concussion and was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Even so, it's not believed that Glenn is dealing with any health concerns, as he cleared the protocol Oct. 16, only to receive a one-game suspension two days later. After sitting out the Week 7 loss to the Jaguars, Glenn was back at practice Wednesday as a full participant, but the Bengals apparently aren't ready to bring him back into the lineup Sunday. Andre Smith (ankle) will likely start at left tackle in Glenn's stead.
