Glenn (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glenn has been battling this head injury for over two weeks, and his absence from practice Wednesday is a bad sign for his availability Sunday versus the Seahawks. The Bengals are already set up for a tough opener, and not having Glenn to guard quarterback Andy Dalton's blindside could be disastrous.

