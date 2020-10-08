The Bengals overhauled their defense to better defend against the run, with the highlighted acquisition being the signing of Reader, but are 27th in rush yards allowed and last in the NFL in yards after contact, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. That might not bode well this week against the Ravens.

This is not to say that this lies at the feet of Reader - in fact, the team is pleased with his performance so far. But they've been strikingly poor in finishing tackles as a unit, which hasn't been at full strength so far. The biggest absences have been from Geno Atkins and Trae Waynes, who haven't played at all, plus Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson missed last week's game.