Reader (knee) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Ravens and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

The injury thins out Cincinnati's front against Baltimore's potent rushing attack, thrusting 26-year-old Christian Covington into an important role along the interior defensive line. The newly-acquired Reader collected just one tackle prior to his exit Sunday, but he had recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and one QB hit Weeks 1 through 4.