Reader (knee) is expected to miss an extended period of time but won't be ruled out for the remainder of the season, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reader suffered the injury in the first half of the team's win over the Jets on Sunday and was unable to return to the contest. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but it appears like the Bengals will be without their top defensive tackle for the foreseeable future. In his absence, rookie Zachary Carter could garner an increased role move forward.