The Bengals believe that Reader (knee) suffered a season-ending quadriceps during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Reader will undergo additional medical evaluation in the coming days, but for now the Bengals are preparing for the eventuality of losing the starting defensive tackle for the year. Christian Covington, who had handled a rotational defensive role through the first four games of the season, stands to see additional snaps going forward.