Reader says he's lost about 30 pounds since the end of last season, dropping to around 317, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Reader often played nose tackle in Houston the past four seasons, but he did show some pass-rushing talent with 13 QB hits and 2.5 sacks in 2019. After defecting to Cincinnati on a four-year, $53 million contract, Reader probably envisions himself getting more opportunities to chase quarterbacks as a 3-technique tackle in a 4-3 defense. It might mean sacrificing something against the run, but it's not like he'll be undersized at 317 pounds.