Reader (knee) was a DNP in the Bengals' estimated practice report Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Reader suffered the injury in the first half of the team's 27-12 win over the Jets on Sunday. He was unable to return, despite walking off the field under his own power. His estimated inability to practice today is magnified by the team's short week, and showdown with the Dolphins on Thursday. If Reader is unable to play, it'll be a blow to the team's defensive line, but will also lead to extra opportunities for rookie Zachary Carter.